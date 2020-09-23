UAE’s 1st Kosher Restaurant Opens In World’s Tallest Building

The first kosher restaurant in the United Arab Emirates opened on the ground floor of the luxury Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, in Dubai.

The restaurant, named Armani/Kaf, can seat 40 diners. Its menu will be overseen by Armani Hotel Dubai executive chef Fabien Fayolle, who will blend kosher cuisine with signature Armani dishes.

It will be under the supervision of Rabbi Levi Duchman, the UAE’s only resident rabbi, though glatt-kosher and pas Yisroel certifications from Emirates Kosher Supervising Agency, the only UAE-based kosher certifier.

The restaurant will also provide room service for hotel guests as well as delivery service throughout Dubai. The restaurant will be closed for guests on Friday but will offer special food deliveries for Shabbos.

