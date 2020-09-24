WATCH THIS! Bikur Cholim Dressed From Head To Toe In Protective Clothing

Israel’s government officials are facing the grim situation of implementing further restrictions on Israeli citizens in the wake of soaring coronavirus cases and overloaded hospitals.

The coronavirus ward in Maanyei Hayeshua is operating at over 100% capacity along with five of Israel’s largest hospitals.

Amid the turmoil, the singing duo Meir Adler and Arahle Samet, dressed from head to toe in protective clothing, were mekayeim the mitzvah of bikur cholim in the coronavirus birthing ward in Maanyei Hayeshua Hospital.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)