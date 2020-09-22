“Emergency Mode” – Israel’s Hospitals Instructed To End All Elective Surgeries

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 2,565 new coronavirus cases on Monday morning, a lower number in comparison to the average number of new cases in the past week due to the reduced amount of testing performed over Rosh Hashanah.

There are currently 51,180 active virus cases, with 651 seriously ill patients, of whom 177 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 1,260.

Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy warned Israel’s hospitals to end all elective surgeries and outpatient procedures, writing in a letter that Israel is currently in an emergency situation – “one of the most complicated in Israel’s health system’s history.” He also instructed hospital directors to train additional staff for coronavirus wards in light of the continuously high infection rate, warning that there will be another 200-300 seriously ill coronavirus patients within ten days.

“Every hospital should immediately open a new coronavirus ward in the case of its existing ward reaching 80% occupancy, without the need for additional instructions,” Levy wrote.

There are currently 1,295 coronavirus patients being treated in Israel’s hospitals. Five of Israel’s largest hospitals have stated that their coronavirus wards are full or operating at over 100% capacity: Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem is operating at 129%, Shaare Tzedek in Jerusalem is operating at 110%, Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod is operating at 107%, Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan is operating at 100%, and Hadassah Har Haztofim in Jerusalem is operating at 100%.

Assuta Hospital announced on Monday that it can no longer accept new coronavirus patients.

Over 3,000 medical staffers are currently in quarantine and almost 800 are ill with the coronavirus.

Shas MK Moshe Arbel was confirmed to be positive for the coronavirus on Motzei Rosh Hashanah. Following an epidemiological investigation, Yesh Atid-Telem MKs Moshe Ya’alon and Mickey Levy entered quarantine as well as Knesset Secretary Yardena Meller-Horowitz.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)