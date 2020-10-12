Frum Israeli Police Officer, 55, Dies Of The Coronavirus

Michoel Levy, z’l, passed away at the age of 55 after contracting the coronavirus during the course of his job as a police commander stationed at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Levy collapsed in shul on Yom Kippur and was hospitalized in critical condition after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

He reportedly came into contact with several coronavirus patients while on police duty.

“He always had a smile on his face,” Itzik, an Ichilov employee told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “All of the hospital staff have davened for him from the time he was hospitalized. We were utterly shocked that he died. He was young, both in age and in spirit.”

Levy left behind six children, whom he raised b’derech HaTorah.

Below are photos of Zaka volunteers accompanying Levy on his final journey.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

