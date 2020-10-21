Headlines & Breaking NewsNYCPhotosUS & World News PHOTO ESSAY: Discrimination in Boro Park And Flatbush October 21, 2020 11:21 am 2 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Walking around the commercial retail hubs of the Jewish Orthodox neighborhood in Brooklyn on Tuesday, an observer might surmise based on the enforcement action of government officials that the COVID-19 pandemic only affects Jews. Get email updates from Yeshiva World
I am not aware of jews being handed fines for not wearing a mask in public. In fact, the law in ny is that you only have to wear a mask outside if you are in crowded places. There is no doubt NY is discriminating against jews but these pictures miss the mark.
This is a pretty misleading headline. 90% of these pictures are random people just chilling in Brooklyn. There is obvious discrimination, but this photo essay has nothing to do with it.