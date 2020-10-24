Daylight Saving Time Ends In Israel

Daylight Saving Times ended in Israel overnight Motzei Shabbos, when the clock was moved back an hour at 2 a.m. to 1 a.m., allowing Israelis an extra hour to sleep in on Sunday morning.

However, with most children still at home rather than school and many adults working from home, many Israelis have been waking up according to their own schedule rather than an alarm clock, which means that the extra hour won’t be appreciated as much this year by most.

Also on Motzei Shabbos, Israeli began saying “V’Sein Tal U’Mattar” during Shemonah Esrei.

Daylight Savings Time will last for 210 days and return on Friday, March 26, 2021, the night before erev Pesach.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)