24 Percent Of New York State Residents Don’t Want To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

The U.S. could start rolling out COVID-19 vaccines as early as next month, but nearly 25 percent of New Yorkers don’t want to take one, a new survey found.

The Siena College Research Institute last week surveyed 803 New York state voters to gauge their feelings about the vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

And while 35 percent of those surveyed said they were “definitely” interested in getting vaccinated and 34 percent said they would “probably” get vaccinated, 24 percent said they would “probably not or definitely not” take a COVID-19 vaccine, the outlet reported.

The survey did, however, find that those who responded positively to the idea of taking a vaccine did so “regardless of party, region, race, age, religion, gender, or even who they supported in the presidential election,” a Siena spokesman told the outlet.

(Source: 1010WINS)