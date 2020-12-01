About 10,000 Israelis Expected To Visit The UAE Every Month

Jewish Agency Director-General Amira Ahronoviz said that about 10,000 Israeli tourists are expected to visit the United Arab Emirates every month.

The estimate was stated at a joint videoconference meeting of the Knesset’s Diaspora Affairs Committee with the heads of the Jewish community in the UAE on Monday – the first meeting of its kind.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich has been in regular contact with the Jewish community in the UAE since the Abraham Accords. Following a series of discussions with Ross Kriel, one of the leaders of the Jewish community in the UAE, she made a decision to open the first Jewish school in Dubai.

The school will be opened through the Diaspora Initiative – UnitEd organization, an organization within the Diaspora Affairs ministry that advocates for Jewish education throughout the world, in cooperation with “significant donations from Jewish philanthropists.”

A Jewish Agency emissary will be arriving in the UAE as early as next week to work with the local Jewish community, most of whom are English speakers from the US and Europe who moved there for business reasons. The school may be opened as early as next year.

There are over 1,000 Jews currently living in the UAE, and the community is expected to grow due to the increased business opportunities available in the wealthy Gulf state following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

“Jewish education in the Diaspora is at the forefront of our minds and we make every effort to preserve the Jewish identity of Jewish children and their connection to Israel for the continuity of the Jewish people in future generations,” Yankelevich stated.

“Jewish education is as vital to the future of our community as it has been throughout history for Jewish communities around the world,” said Kriel.

