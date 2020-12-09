Israel Forgoes Declaring UAE As “Red,” Fears Diplomatic Strain

Israel’s Foreign Ministry has decided not to designate the United Arab Emirates as a “red” country despite the Health Ministry’s request to do so, fearing a strain in diplomatic relations.

The change in the UAE’s status to red could damage the newly formed diplomatic relations between Israel and the Gulf state, as well as put a damper on the many business deals, conferences, and meetings between the two countries.

Israeli tourists have been flocking to the Gulf state in large numbers, with about 70,000 Israelis expected to visit over Chanukah, and they would be forced to quarantine upon arriving home in Israel if the UAE was declared red.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein spoke about the matter on Thursday and agreed that the Foreign Ministry would be consulted prior to any future decision regarding the UAE’s status.

The UAE has been suffering a surge of coronavirus cases since September, with over 1,000 new cases being confirmed each day.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)