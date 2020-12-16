MK Raises Alarm: “Deal With Hamas To Free Hundreds Of Terrorists”

MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz), chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, warned the Israeli public on Monday about a potential prisoner swap that Israel is reportedly negotiating with Hamas.

Hamas is currently in desperate need of medical aid due to the spread of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip and Israel is apparently using the opportunity to try to gain the release of two Israeli civilians being held captive in Gaza as well as the remains of two IDF soldiers. According to Israeli media reports, Israel has offered to provide medical aid, approve infrastructure projects in the Strip and release Palestinian security prisoners, but not murderers.

Hauser, who stated that he is aware of all the details of the deal as part of his position, said that the deal is outrageous and will bring “hundreds of terrorists back into the cycle of terror.”

“Last night, some of the details of the terrorist release deal awaiting us were released,” Hauser wrote on Twitter on Monday. “By virtue of my position, I am privy to all the details and I must be clear: this is an outrageous deal that violates the principles of the Shamgar report and will return hundreds of terrorists back into the cycle of terror. I call on the prime minister to withdraw from this dangerous process and draw the necessary conclusions from the [Gilad] Shalit deal – most of those released returned to terror.”

Hamas is holding the remains of two IDF soldiers, Lieutenant Hadar Goldin and Sergeant First Class Oron Shaul, who were killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, as well as two living Israeli civilians, Avera Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, both of whom suffer from mental health difficulties and entered Gaza on their own volition in 2014-2015.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)