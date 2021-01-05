Israel’s Gedolei Yisrael: “Return To Davening Outside”

HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein instructed the public on Monday to strictly adhere to health regulations in light of the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in recent days.

In a letter published on Monday, the Gedolei Yisrael wrote: “Due to the increase in coronavirus infections and in order to prevent risk and illness and prevent the cancellation of Talmudei Torah and Tefillah B’Tzibur, everyone should be extremely stringent on adhering to health regulations.”

The letter continued with the following instructions:

A. Those who are older or at-risk and everyone that is able to should be makpid not to stay in enclosed places and should even make efforts to daven in courtyards or other open areas.

B. Everyone should be fully stringent about not participating in risky gatherings at simchas or other events. Simchas should be held with the required social distancing and without crowds.

C. Anyone who even suspects that he may be sick should be mapkid not to come to public areas, including heichalei HaTorah, shuls and educational institutions.

D. Anyone who can get vaccinated should do so with the tefillah that the effort will serve as a refuah and histadlus.

