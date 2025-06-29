Satellite Images Reveal Ongoing Activity At Fordow Nuclear Site After Israeli and U.S. Strikes

Recent satellite images reveal ongoing activity and fresh evidence of significant damage at Iran’s underground Fordow uranium enrichment facility following last week’s Israeli and U.S. airstrikes.

The site was struck by Israeli forces on June 23, just one day after the U.S. conducted airstrikes using bunker-buster bombs.

High-resolution imagery from Maxar Technologies shows an excavator and several personnel near the northern shaft on the ridge above the underground complex. A crane is also seen operating at the entrance to the shaft, with multiple vehicles parked along an access path built to reach the site.

Maxar’s photos also show the complete destruction of a facility north of the main compound, surrounded by impact craters and a cloud of dust. Additional damage, including a crater and visible burn marks, is seen on a western access road.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)