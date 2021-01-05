Jewish Kehilla In Iran Lost 30 Members To COVID-19

The Jewish community in Iran has been hit hard by the coronavirus, a reflection of the country in general, the hardest-hit in the Middle East, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Thirty members of the Jewish community, numbering about 10,000, have succumbed to the virus.

Almost all the shuls in Iran are closed and the few that remain open strictly adhere to social distancing regulations. All schools are closed with children learning online from home.

Iran has not started vaccinating its citizens as it has not yet received any vaccines. Meanwhile, it has initiated human trials on its domestically developed vaccine.

