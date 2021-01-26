One Israeli Returning From Dubai Infects 180 Others

An Israeli traveler who returned from Dubai to Israel and was confirmed positive for the coronavirus upon his return ultimately spurred an infection cycle that infected 180 others, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

It is one of the largest recorded infection cycles of the virus in Israel since the start of the pandemic, according to the report.

It is not yet known whether the traveler was infected with the original strain of the virus or with a mutated variant, which would explain the rapid infection cycle due to the fact that the variants are more contagious than the original virus.

However, the fact that Israelis returning from Dubai have already been diagnosed with the South African variant is an indicator that it’s likely that he was carrying the variant as well.

Israel’s Health Ministry on Sunday reported that five additional cases of the South African variant have been identified in Israel, raising the number of cases in the country to 27.

The ministry also reported on Sunday that four cases of the new Los Angeles variant have been discovered in Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)