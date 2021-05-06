Jared Kushner Launches Abraham Accords Institute For Peace

Former White House adviser Jared Kushner announced that he is establishing an organization to promote and solidify the ties between Israel and Arab states he helped broker during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Abraham Accords Institute for Peace, which will be a non-partisan organization funded through private donations, will promote tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

The institute will also “provide analysis of the benefits of normalization and the potential benefits additional Arab countries can receive if they join the Abraham Accords.”

Former White House envoy Avi Berkowitz is joining Kushner as one of the founders along with Israeli-American businessman and Democratic donor Haim Saban, Yousef Al Otaiba, the Emirati ambassador to Washington DC, Abdulla R. Al-Khalifa, the Bahraini ambassador to Washington DC, and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

The executive director will be Rob Greenway, former Middle East Advisor to Trump’s national security council.

Kushner is also writing a book about his experience in establishing the normalization deals between Israel and Arab states.

