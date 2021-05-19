WATCH: Female Terrorist With M-16 Opens Fire On Hitchhiking Station Near Kiryat Arba

Photo: הצלה יו״ש

A female Arab terrorist armed with an M-16 opened fire at a hitchhiking stop at the entrance to Kiryat Arba on Wednesday afternoon.

The terrorist was shot and killed by IDF soldiers nearby who returned fire. Fortunately, no Israelis were injured in the attack.

Bomb sappers were called to the scene to examine the two bags found lying next to the terrorist’s body.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)