WATCH: Female Terrorist With M-16 Opens Fire On Hitchhiking Station Near Kiryat Arba

A female Arab terrorist armed with an M-16 opened fire at a hitchhiking stop at the entrance to Kiryat Arba on Wednesday afternoon.

The terrorist was shot and killed by IDF soldiers nearby who returned fire. Fortunately, no Israelis were injured in the attack.

Bomb sappers were called to the scene to examine the two bags found lying next to the terrorist’s body.

שלפה M-16 – ונורתה: תיעוד ניסיון הפיגוע בקריית ארבע ממצלמות האבטחה@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/tEQkwreYAe — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 19, 2021

מדובר בנסיון פיגוע ירי. מחבלת עם נשק ארוך הגיעה וירתה תוך ניסיון לפגוע באזרחים ובחיילים. לוחמי צהל במקום השיבו אש וניטרלו אותה. המחבלת פצועה אנוש pic.twitter.com/Q6HhqDYsSa — שחר גליק (@glick_sh) May 19, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)