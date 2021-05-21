Arab Attacks Elderly “Frum Jew” Who Turns Out To Be An Arab Woman

In a vicious attack, an Arab threw a brick in the face of an elderly, deaf Arab woman near Sha’ar Shechem on Wednesday night, Channel 13 News reported.

Whoops! Due to the way the woman was dressed, including a black scarf covering her hair, the Arab apparently thought the woman was a Chareidi elderly woman, in which case the act would have been justified of course.

The woman, a resident of east Jerusalem, was on her way to visit her friend in the hospital, which is where Channel 13 filmed the story after the woman told someone at the hospital about the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)