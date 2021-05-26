Mike Pompeo To Visit Israel This Week

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is planning on traveling to Israel this week, Politico reported on Monday.

Pompeo will be visiting the Jewish state as a private citizen to mark the retirement of Mossad head Yossi Cohen. The appointment of the new Mossad head Dovid Barnea was announced by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday.

A source told Politico that Pompeo’s plans aren’t yet finalized due to Israel’s coronavirus protocols.

Pompeo will likely arrive immediately following the departure of his successor, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Israel on a visit to the region on Tuesday morning. Pompeo notified Blinken about his plans.

