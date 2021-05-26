Yaakov Saxon, Information Security Engineer, Named Valedictorian at Touro’s Lander College for Men

Yaakov Saxon has loved tinkering with computers since his father gave him an old DOS computer when he was six years old. His interest in computers followed him through grade school, where he began honing his skills in information security. On one occasion, while taking a test in ninth grade, he figured out how to gain access into the server of an e-learning product his school used. He wrote the CEO to let him know how he was able to access the answers. His honesty paid off, and he received a college letter of recommendation and the start of an exciting career path.

At Lander College for Men, Yaakov found the opportunity to explore his interest in technology. Throughout his college career, Yaakov worked to refine his skills and test the security of various applications. He happened to find another vulnerability in another e-learning software program while at Lander, and after disclosing his findings, was offered a job with that company as an application security tester.

Today Yaakov is putting his white hat hacking skills to good use as an Information Security Engineer for North American Bancard, a credit card processing company, while working remotely from his new home in Orlando, FL. “Cybersecurity is about figuring out how to put together all of the pieces of a puzzle,” he said. He credits his professors at Touro with giving him personal attention and additional challenges to develop his skills.

Yaakov grew up in Pittsburgh, PA and attended Hillel Academy. He studied at Chofetz Chaim Jerusalem before moving to Queens, NY to attend Lander College for Men.

