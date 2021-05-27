Biden Approves Arms Sale To Israel Despite Progressive Backlash

The Biden administration approved the sale of advanced precision-guided missiles to Israel, bypassing attempts of progressive Democrats to block it, Jewish Currents reported on Tuesday.

The State Department granted an export license to the Boeing weapons manufacturer for the $735 million sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) and Small Diameter Bombs to Israel on Friday.

Apparently, the resolutions against the sale submitted by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Mark Pocan in the House and Bernie Sanders in the Senate were introduced right before the 15-day period allowed for objections was over and it was too late for the issue to be brought for a vote.

Immediately after the 15-day period was over, the Biden administration authorized the commercial license for the Boeing sale.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)