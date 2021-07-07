Unvaccinated Israeli Doctor Fighting For Her Life, Infected At Least 8 Patients

An Israeli doctor in her 50s who chose not to get vaccinated contracted COVID and is now hospitalized in serious condition and attached to an ECMO machine, Channel 13 News reported.

The doctor, who practices as a family doctor in a private clinic, began developing symptoms at the beginning of last week. However, despite her symptoms, she didn’t get tested for COVID and continued seeing patients.

At least eight patients have tested positive for the coronavirus after seeing her.

In the wake of the incident, the Health Ministry is demanding to increase enforcement of sanctions against physicians who choose not to vaccinate.

