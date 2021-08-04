“Shameful:” Israel Slams EU For Attendance At Inauguration Of ‘Butcher Of Tehran’

Israel slammed the decision of the European Union to send diplomat Enrique Mora to the swearing-in ceremony of the “Butcher of Tehran,” saying the decision is “shameful, puzzling, and shows poor judgment.”

“The participation of the EU representative in the ceremony comes just a few days after Iran killed two civilians, one of whom was from an EU member State, in an act of state terrorism against civilian shipping,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lior Haiat stated on Monday evening.

Haiat noted that that Raisi has “the blood of thousands of Iranian citizens on his hands” and the EU’s attendance at the event lends “legitimacy to the Iranian attack and the policy of aggression of the ayatollah’s regime.”

“Flattery and subservience to violent totalitarian regimes only invites more violence and aggression,” the statement said. “We strongly urge the EU to quickly cancel its shameful participation in the inauguration of the ‘Butcher of Tehran.'”

Raisi is the first Iranian president who was sanctioned by the US government even before entering office for his involvement in the mass execution of thousands of political prisoners in 1988 as well as being one of the world’s top executioners when he was the head of Iran’s judiciary.

In June, Amnesty International stated that Raisi “must be investigated for crimes against humanity” for serving on the “death commission” that extrajudicially executed over 30,000 political dissidents in Evin and Gohardasht prisons near Tehran in 1988.

