10,000 Residents Evacuated From Jerusalem Hills Due To Massive Fire [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A huge fire broke out in a forest next to the Beit Meir moshav, near Jerusalem, just off the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, on Sunday, causing a huge black cloud to hover over Jerusalem.

A large number of firefighting forces and ten aircraft are struggling to subdue the fire which is spreading rapidly due to strong winds. According to a fire commander, this is the biggest fire in the Jerusalem hills in years.

About 10,000 people, residents of six communities, including Beit Meir and the nearby areas of Givat Ye’arim, Ramat Raziel, Ksalon, Shoresh and Sho’eva have been evacuated from their homes. Security forces are also evacuating all patients and staff members at the Eitanim psychiatric hospital, located near Jerusalem in the Mateh Yehuda Regional Council.

One elderly woman from Givat Ye’arim was evacuated to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The fire has reportedly set homes ablaze in the community of Ramat Raziel.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered the IDF to assist firefighters in battling the massive blaze, and PM Bennett has ended his weekly cabinet early to deal with the fire.

This black smoke was seen over the Kosel as well (See video below)







שריפה בהרי ירושלים: תושבי בית מאיר, רמת רזיאל וקריית יערים מפונים מבתיהםhttps://t.co/htaKRnI4SD (צילום: עומרי אלבני) pic.twitter.com/OxetGybM3H — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) August 15, 2021

השריפה בהרי יהודה

צילום: ניתאי זכריה יערן קק״ל. pic.twitter.com/RHP0FtGFeb — ישראל היום – הדף הרשמי (@IsraelHayomHeb) August 15, 2021

ערוץ הטלגרם של 'חדשות הסקופים' עם תיעוד ענק של השרפה בהרי י-ם – הלהבות בהרים ופטריית העשן שנראית מביתר עילית. לצפייה בתיעודים: https://t.co/q7V8TlCvUi pic.twitter.com/KWZ48hqY6q — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) August 15, 2021

Additonal teams are on the way to assist the firefighting efforts.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)