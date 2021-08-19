WATCH: Taliban Break Out In Laughter At Question About Female Politicians

A female reporter interviewing Taliban members in Afghanistan questioned them about women’s rights.

They responded with their stock answer that women will have rights according to Islamic Sharia law. The reporter then asked if that meant that “people will be allowed to vote in female politicians?”

The Taliban members were apparently so bemused by the question that they burst out laughing and asked the cameraman to stop filming.

Taliban collapses with laughter as journalist asks if they would be willing to accept democratic governance that voted in female politicians – and then tells camera to stop filming. “It made me laugh” he says.pic.twitter.com/km0s1Lkzx5 — David Patrikarakos (@dpatrikarakos) August 17, 2021

Also laughable is the solution that UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield provided for the US abandonment of Afghan women into the hands of the Taliban. According to her response, she seems to believe that the fact that the UN “expressed in no uncertain terms” that the UN “expects the Taliban to respect women’s rights” is all that is needed to ensure their safety.

“We have expressed in no uncertain terms here at the United Nations through a very strongly worded press statement from the Security Council that we expect the Taliban to respect human rights, including the rights of women and girls,” she said. “We also have indicated that they ‘have’ to be respectful of humanitarian law.”

File under: Don't know whether to laugh or cry. https://t.co/Yz1Z1jYmM0 — Prof Gerald M Steinberg (@GeraldNGOM) August 18, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)