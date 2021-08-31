TRAGEDY IN UMAN: American-Israeli Suddenly Passes Away

A tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning in Uman when a 60-year-old Breslover chassid suddenly lost consciousness in his apartment and passed away.

Hatzalah paramedics who were called to the scene carried out resuscitation attempts but unfortunately, it was too late and they could do nothing but declare his death.

The niftar was later identified as Reb Tuvia Berkowitz, z’l, who was born in the US and was a resident of the Har Nof neighborhood of Yerushalayim. Reb Berkowitz had traveled to Uman together with his entire family over a month ago to ensure he could spend Rosh Hashanah by Rav Nachman’s kever.

About two weeks ago, Rav Berkowitz, z’l, felt unwell and was hospitalized in a local hospital and later released.

Askanaim are making arrangements to fly the niftar to Israel for burial.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)