WATCH: When 2 Gedolei Hador Wept Together

In a poignant video recently republished by Chareidim10, HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl, can be seen meeting with HaGaon HaRav Chaim Pinchas Scheinberg, z’tl. Both Gedolim are in their last years of their lives at the time.

HaRav Ovadia Yosef tearfully confides in HaRav Scheinberg about the intense pains in his back that are preventing him from learning Torah properly. HaRav Scheinberg showers him with brachos for a refuah sheleimah and promises him that Hashem will undoubtedly help him. When Reb Ovadia continues crying, HaRav Scheinberg is visibly pained by the sight and implores Reb Ovadia not to cry. But then he himself begins crying.

Reb Ovadia then explains that he’s crying over his sins since “there’s no yissurim without sins,” but HaRav Scheinberg repeats that he shouldn’t cry and blesses him again with a refuah shleimah and that he should continue writing chiddushei Torah.

HaRav Scheinberg, z’tl, passed away in 2012 at the age of 102, and HaRav Ovadia, z’tl, passed away in 2013 at the age of 93.

Zeicher Tzadikkim l’bracha.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)