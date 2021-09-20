REPORT: Afghanistan’s Last Jew Signs Get For Wife On Erev Yom Kippur

Afghanistan’s last Jew, Zebulon Simentov, who was evacuated from Afghanistan earlier this month, signed a get for his wife in New York on Erev Yom Kippur.

Moti Kahana, an Israeli-American businessman who runs a private security group that organized Simentov’s evacuation, convinced Simentov to grant his wife a get prior to evacuating him and Simentov fulfilled his commitment. He signed the get over Zoom in the presence of two rabbis and Kahana.

“I did something good for the new year,” Kahana wrote on Twitter afterward. “I helped a woman receive a get. I’m not sure it’s kosher. There will definitely be arguments – we’re Jews! But we’re living in the 21st century and Zoom exists.”

I did something good for Yom Kippur a zoom divorce ג׳ט עשיתי משהו טוב לשנה החדשה עזרתי לאשה לקבל ג׳ט לא בטוח שזה כשר. בטוח יהיה וויכוח הרי אנחנו יהודים 😂 אבל חיים במאה העשרים ואחת. וזום קיים @Zoom . אז שיהיה לכולנו שנה טובה וצום קל ✌️ pic.twitter.com/SzbC9bl91o — כהנא מוטי مؤتي كهانا Moti Kahana 🇮🇱 🌏 🇺🇸 (@motikahana) September 15, 2021

