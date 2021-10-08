Israel: 6-Month-Old Baby Attached To ECMO Due To Post-COVID

A 6-month-old baby was hospitalized in the Safra Children’s Hospital in the Sheba Medical Center in critical condition on Wednesday after developing pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS) after recovering from COVID.

The baby was transferred from Yoseftal Medical Center in Eilat after her condition deteriorated and was attached to an ECMO machine after arriving at Sheba.

“The case in question is a painful reminder of the harm that COVID can cause,” said Dr. Itai Pesach, director of Safra Children’s Hospital. “It’s very important that we vaccinate to protect ourselves and those who can’t get vaccinated.”

Israel is currently experiencing a peak in the number of COVID patients attached to ECMO machines, 90% of whom are not vaccinated.

In recent weeks, there has been a wave of children hospitalized across Israel with PIMS after recovering from COVID.

