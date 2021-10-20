“Elkin Stole Our Apartments:” UTJ MK Slams Housing Minister From The Knesset Plenum

In a speech from the Knesset plenum on Monday, UTJ MK Yaakov Asher slammed Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin on his decision to cancel the plan for the establishment of 13,000 living units for the Charedi sector in the neighborhood of Shafir, also known as Kiryat Gat East.

“Deri and Litzman, as the Interior and Housing ministers, worked on the Shafir project,” Asher said. “I also contributed my part and we worked to adapt the neighborhood to the needs of Chareidim. The Housing Ministry has a special program for planning neighborhoods for the Chareidi public – mosdot, the number of floors in buildings, green areas, and so on.”

“The State invested a large amount of resources in order to prepare the neighborhood for Chareidim. There were even thoughts of eventually transforming the neighborhood into a city of its own because there are additional housing complexes that are in the planning pipeline.”

“The plan has been ready for marketing for several months already,” Asher continued. “But then came Elkin’s revenge and silence from Yamina and Shaked who stole the government’s solution for the thousands of young Chareidi couples who are forced to live in basements and machsanim. Elkin and his cronies canceled our plan with a wave of his hand in the name of political revenge against our children.”

Elkin and Shaked announced that they are instead promoting the city of Kasif in the Negev for the Chareidi sector. However, Chareidi MKs have rejected that option as it is too far away from Chareidi centers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)