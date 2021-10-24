Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaRav Dov Landau Embarks On Trip To The US

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landua, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka in Bnei Brak, left on Motzei Shabbos for a chizzuk trip to the United States.

The trip was arranged by the philanthropist Shimon Glick, who will also host the Rosh Yeshivah. In the past, Glick organized the chizzuk trips of HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Leib Shteinman, z’tl.

HaRav Landau will travel, among many other places, to Monsey, Lakewood and Philadelphia and deliver shiruim in yeshivos and mosdos Torah.

On Thursday night, HaRav Landau visited HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein to receive the Rosh Yeshivah’s bracha for hatzlacha prior to his trip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)