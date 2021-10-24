“Biggest Scam In Israeli Politics” Yamina List Members Publish Letter Against Bennett

Three members of the Yamina list who no longer consider themselves part of the party published a scathing letter against the party, especially Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, on Motzei Shabbos.

“Our children watch a man who not only violates agreements, something we’ve seen in the past, but blatantly violates the whole idea of a democracy based on a ‘market’ of opinions on which elections are held,” wrote Shai Maimon, Prof. Asher Cohen and Roni Sassover.

“When the prime minister is subject to pressure [from his left-wing coalition members], the abandonment of his ideology for the purpose of maintaining his title as prime minister is the result.”

“As time goes on, it has become clear that not only did you fail to keep your promises and you are failing to fulfill the policies for which you were elected, but you have adopted – you and the other members of the party – the opposite policies. You have ceded governance to the opposing camp.”

“The members of Yamina follow after Bennett, without any scruples, to the opposite ideology. They did something that shouldn’t have been done, an act that will be remembered as one of the greatest scams in Israeli politics.”

“For us, right now we only have one consolation – our hands weren’t part of this treachery,” the letter concluded.

Below is a video of a protest against the Bennett government on Motzei Shabbos at Kikar Tzion in Jerusalem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)