New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy went on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning to react to his razor-thin re-election win, telling host Chuck Todd that the unexpectedly close vote makes it “clear there’s a lot of hurt out there.”

Murphy said he was happy to become the first Democrat win re-election as New Jersey governor in nearly half a century, but added that “there are a lot of kitchen table issues we need to connect more deeply with.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)