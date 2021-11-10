12 Syrian Jews From Brooklyn Visit Damascus

Twelve Jews from Brooklyn who left Syria decades ago recently visited Damascus with the encouragement of the Assad regime, Israel’s Kan News reported on Tuesday.

One of the visitors, who wished to remain anonymous, told Kan that the main purpose of their trip was to receive dental treatment, which is cheaper in Syria than in the US, and that their visit had no connection to political interests.

He said that they met with three Jews who still live in Damascus and were even asked to meet with senior government officials but the meeting never materialized.

He added they were warmly welcomed by Syrian locals. “Everyone understood from the way we talked that we’re Syrian Jews, everyone remembered us. We went around to all the stores. They recognized us and said: ‘Welcome, this is your country. Why aren’t you returning? Look what happened to the country, please come back.'”

אסד מנסה לשפר את תדמיתו בעולם באמצעות חיזור אחרי היהודים הסורים.

פרטים נוספים לדיווחו של @kaisos1987 https://t.co/CJvfGJITuD pic.twitter.com/QqbiRSGkCt — اسف جيبور assaf gibor (@assafgibor) November 9, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)