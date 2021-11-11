PM Bennett Meets “Squad” Member, Other Dems On J Street Trip

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Tuesday with the US Congressional delegation brought to Israel by the left-wing organization J Street, including Squad member Jaamal Bowman.

Like Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who also met with the delegation, Bennett didn’t mention the delegation’s connection to J Street in a statement issued by his office and social media posts about the meeting.

Bennett wrote on Twitter that he had a “great meeting with Rep. Rosa Delauro (D-CT), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Mondair Jones (D-NY), Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), and Marc Pocan (D-WI) in my office in Jerusalem.”

“It was good seeing you and discussing ways to strengthen the US-Israel alliance.”

Although Bowman is part of the Squad and has criticized Israel multiple times for “its treatment of the Palestinians,” he is the only Squad member who voted to grant Israel an extra $1 billion in funding for the Iron Dome after the conflict in Gaza in May. Whether his vote was due to his personal conviction or the fact that his district has a large Jewish population is unknown.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)