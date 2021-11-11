NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Dead Residents Voted in Brooklyn City Council Race

It’s a miracle. Dead people appear to have magically cast their votes in southern Brooklyn where a tight race between Republican Brian Fox and Democrat Justin Brannan for a City Council seat is ongoing.

According to the NYC Board of Elections, at least two mail-in ballots were submitted in the name of dead people – important votes it turns out, as Fox leads his Democratic opponent by a slim 255 votes with another 1,622 ballots left to be counted.

Board of Elections records show that mail-in ballots were received for Francesca Patinella, who died in 2010, and Yvonne Absey, who died in 2012. Never too old to vote, I guess.

The Fox campaign alleges that at least 11 mail-in ballots were requested for dead people.

“Needless to say, I remain curious why Justin Brannan remains so confident. He seems to know what’s in sealed ballot envelopes, and in light of our discovery of fraud, I ask him to return from Puerto Rico and join me in looking at these ballots with a fine-toothed comb,” Fox said.

Brannan has been in Puerto Rico to attend a conference by SOMOS, a group that helps Hispanic New Yorkers.

The district Fox and Brannan are entangled over includes the Bay Ridge, Bath Beach, Dyker Heights, and Bensonhurst neighborhoods.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)