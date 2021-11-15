The Diabetes Epidemic In Chareidi Society

Sunday was World Diabetes Day and on Monday, Kol Chai published a report about the diabetes epidemic in the Chareidi sector in Israel, with the diabetes rate 36% higher in the Chareidi sector than in the general population.

The largest disparity is among men aged 35-45, with 1 out of 42 Chareidi men in that age group suffering from diabetes versus 1 out of 75 men in the general population.

These statistics are from the pre-coronavirus era, which means that the numbers are likely even higher today since studies have found that one of the post-COVID phenomena is an increase in diabetes.

The report noted that the Bennett government recently allocated NIS 650 million to the Arab sector to reduce health disparities in healthcare, including diabetes, but there is no budget for an information campaign regarding diabetes in the Chareidi sector. An existing program for the general population called “Possible Healthy’ completely disregards the Chareidi sector.

