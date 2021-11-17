Thousands of Yidden Experience Elevation and Hisorerus at the Tchenger Yohrtzeit

It has become growing tradition in recent years, as the masses stream to the town of Tchenger in Hungary for the yohrtzeit of the Menuchas Osher, Rav Osher Anshil Yungreiz, zy”a—whose tziyun has become known as a source of yeshuos.

This holy place was known among Hungarian Jewry in the prewar days as a source of great salvation—a place that one does not depart without a yeshuah, and slowly that glory is returning all these years after the churban.

5 Kislev marks the great yohrtzeit, and this year, the crowds that streamed to Tchenger were at an all-time high, and it is difficult to describe the emotions and the elevation that were felt throughout the town during these days.

The preparations went on for months before, as askonim laid out plans to accommodate the crowds from all communities in Klal Yisroel, hailing from all corners of the earth. Working with the police and local authorities, they explained the great significance of the day and the crowds that would be descending. Their predictions turned out to be well-founded, as the police needed to close off the main street in front of the Jewish cemetery in Tchenger, due to the crowd size.

The atmosphere inside the ohel was reminiscent of what is seen in Meron on Lag Ba’omer, as Yidden stood for hours, unburdening their hearts with rivers of tears… non-stop minyonim for tehillim throughout the night and day, just as Yidden have done at this site for the last 148 years.

A special feature this year was the newly-renovated ohel which was completed just in time for the yohrtzeit. The structure of the old ohel had been endangered, and through the efforts of askonim, a new structure was built atop the old foundations.

A massive crowd participated in the central seuda, headlined by numerous Rabbonim and Admorim who are descendants of the Menuchas Osher. Fiery addresses, invoking the memory of the ba’al hilula, were delivered. The incredible zechus was had by those in attendance, to drink kos shel brocho out of a becher that belonged to the Tchenger Rov himself.

The hachnonsas orchim was a non-stop hive of activity for the entire week of the yorhtzeit, and an estimated 2000 meals were served on the yohrtzeit itself.

The thousands who were there on that day, and who have made it an annual tradition that they will not forego, are still under the spell of the incredible hisorerus that they have experienced— and the feeling of having unburdened their hearts in the presence of the tzaddik who will surely petition on their behalf to be granted great yeshuos in every area, will not soon depart from them.