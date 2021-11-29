WATCH: New US Amb. To Israel Arrives, Enters Isolation At Home In Jerusalem

President Joe Biden’s Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides landed in Israel early Monday morning, ten months after Biden entered office.

Nides posted a video expressing his excitement about his new position and said he will be residing in Jerusalem. According to a diplomatic source quoted by The Jerusalem Post, he will be living in a rented home and not at the US-owned building on Agron Street which previously served as a consulate for Palestinians.

Former ambassador David Friedman lived at the Agron Street building in the last months of his position after the former ambassador’s home in Herzliya Pituach was sold as part of the embassy’s move to Jerusalem under former President Donald Trump.

However, the diplomatic source said that Nide’s rental home is not related to the US plan to reopen the consulate because the Agron Street building was only a temporary home for Friedman since it is not appropriate for an ambassador’s residence.

Nides said that he’ll be in quarantine for the next couple of days in accordance with the latest COVID guidelines.

