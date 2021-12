Rosh Yeshivas Kisei Rachamim HaGaon HaRav Meir Mazuz has been ill for the last two weeks.

The Rosh Yeshivah, 77, is very weak and hasn’t delivered shiurim in the past two weeks and has been davening at home.

The public is asked to daven for: הרב מאיר בן כמסאנה בתוך שאר חולי ישראל.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)