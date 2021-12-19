ISRAEL TO ADD UNITED STATES TO RED LIST: Israel Set To Ban Travel To US, Canada And 8 Other Countries

Amid warnings that a significant COVID outbreak of “tens of thousands of cases” will hit Israel in less than three weeks, Israel’s Health Ministry on Sunday recommended adding ten additional countries to the “red list” under an Israeli travel ban, including the United States and Canada.

Israelis are banned from traveling to red countries and Israelis who return from countries on the list must quarantine for seven days (rather than three days) upon arriving back in Israel even if they’re fully vaccinated.

The other eight countries on the list are Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey.

The countries are expected to be defined as “red” indefinitely, in effect banning Israelis from flying to most countries in the world. Travel to the UK, Denmark, and most countries in Africa have already been banned and travel to a number of other countries will be banned as of Monday, including the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Finland, France and Sweden.

The recommendation was made by senior health officials at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning and is expected to be approved in a vote by ministers in the coronavirus cabinet later on Sunday. If approved, it will still need to be approved in the Knesset’s Law And Constitution Committee.

If approved, the ban will go into effect on Wednesday, December 22 (the night between Tuesday and Wednesday).

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)