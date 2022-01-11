Family Of Most Seriously Injured Meron Victim Asks For Tefillos

Yosef Ezriel (Yossi) Reit of Ramat Beit Shemesh, who was the most seriously injured victim in the Meron disaster, underwent complex surgery on Monday at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petach Tikvah.

His family, who are olim from the US, has requested for the public to daven for his refuah. Yossi is currently breathing with the help of a tracheostomy and the purpose of the surgery is to try to eliminate the tracheostomy so he can breathe on his own.

Yossi has been in a coma since the disaster. His father. Dr. Yechiel Reit, told Arutz Sheva: “During the disaster, he suffered cardiac arrest and a brain injury. He hasn’t yet emerged from a coma. He opens his eyes but he only minimally responds, he’s not really waking up.”

“There are many good people who help us and want to assist,” Dr. Reit said. “Different officials and tzedakos. Baruch Hashem, we’ve received lots of support. I thank all the good people who care and want to help us and daven for him.”

Please daven for the refuah sheleimah of Yosef Ezriel ben Chaya Michal b’otoch shaar cholei Yisrael.

