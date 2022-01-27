YERUSHALAYIM SHEL LAVAN: Israeli Children Enjoy A Rare Snow Day [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

0
Photos: Mispallelim at the Kosel in the snow. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean); Kosel washing station. (Western Wall Heritage Foundation); Israel Police

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Many Israeli children’s dreams were fulfilled when they woke up to a blanket of white on Thursday morning after the snow, which began falling in the city at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, continued most of the night, accumulating to about 20 centimeters (8 inches) by Thursday morning.

Of course, schools had already been closed since 3 p.m. on Wednesday as the city moved into high gear preparing for the snow, deploying 250 snow plows. Jerusalem municipality workers toiled throughout the night clearing roads, spreading almost 150 tons of salt.

Below is the Jerusalem Municipality’s control room on Wednesday night:

Public transportation in the city stopped on Wednesday evening and several main roads to Jerusalem were partially closed but were reopened by early afternoon on Thursday.

Snow also fell in Gush Etzion, including in the city of Beitar Illit, and in many areas in Binyamin and the Shomron.

On Thursday, the snow turned into rain in Jerusalem and most areas of the country but temperatures remained unseasonably cold. The storm is expected to pass by Motzei Shabbos.

DRONE FOOTGE VIA Elisha Baruch B.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)