YERUSHALAYIM SHEL LAVAN: Israeli Children Enjoy A Rare Snow Day [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Many Israeli children’s dreams were fulfilled when they woke up to a blanket of white on Thursday morning after the snow, which began falling in the city at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening, continued most of the night, accumulating to about 20 centimeters (8 inches) by Thursday morning.

Of course, schools had already been closed since 3 p.m. on Wednesday as the city moved into high gear preparing for the snow, deploying 250 snow plows. Jerusalem municipality workers toiled throughout the night clearing roads, spreading almost 150 tons of salt.

Below is the Jerusalem Municipality’s control room on Wednesday night:

Public transportation in the city stopped on Wednesday evening and several main roads to Jerusalem were partially closed but were reopened by early afternoon on Thursday.

Snow also fell in Gush Etzion, including in the city of Beitar Illit, and in many areas in Binyamin and the Shomron.

On Thursday, the snow turned into rain in Jerusalem and most areas of the country but temperatures remained unseasonably cold. The storm is expected to pass by Motzei Shabbos.

DRONE FOOTGE VIA Elisha Baruch B.

讝专讬讝讬谉 诪拽讚讬诪讬谉 诇诪爪讜讜转 讛讬讜诐: 讞"讻 诪讬讻讗诇 诪诇讻讬讗诇讬 讻讘专 讘谞讛 注诐 讬诇讚讬讜 讛讘讜拽专 讘讜讘转 砖诇讙 诪讻讜讘讚转 讻专讗讜讬 讜讻讬讗讛. pic.twitter.com/Zhcd9OgQzp — 讬砖专讗诇 讻讛谉 (@Israelcohen911) January 27, 2022

砖诇讙 注诇 注讬专讬 pic.twitter.com/L3Q13iQVKk — 讗诇注讝专 讜讘专 鈻笍elazar webber (@elazar_webber) January 26, 2022

讙诐 讘砖诇讙 – 讛讛注专爪讛 诇讙讚讜诇讬 讬砖专讗诇 诇讗 谞诪住讛 诇专讙注. 讛讗拽专讜讘讟讬拽讗讬 砖诪注讜谉 讗诇讘讝 讬爪专 讘讜讘转 砖诇讙 讘讚诪讜转讜 砖诇 诪专谉 讛专讗砖讜谉 诇爪讬讜谉 讝讻专 爪讚讬拽 诇讘专讻讛. pic.twitter.com/Cz4cWN2aqv — 讗专讬讛 讗专诇讬讱 A. Erlich (@AryeErlich) January 27, 2022

诪注讘专 诇讞诇讜谉: 讛专讘讛 砖诇讙, 讛专讘讛 诇讘谉 讜诪驻诇住讛 讗讞转 pic.twitter.com/WZNpEoiBc0 — 讗讘讬 专讘讬谞讗 Avi Ravina (@AviRabina) January 27, 2022

讘讜拽专 诇讘谉 诪讬专讜砖诇讬诐!

诇讗讜专讱 讻诇 讛讬讜诐 谞拽讬讬诐 诪住讬讘转 砖诇讙 讘讙谉 住讗拽专 注诐 讚讬 讙壮讬, 诪讝讻专讜转, 砖转讬讛 讞诪讛 讜讛诪讜谉 诪爪讘 专讜讞. 讗谞讬 讗讛讬讛 砖诐, 讜讗转诐?

讘讘拽砖讛, 讗诇 转爪讗讜 注诐 诪讻讜谞讬讜转, 转砖诪专讜 注诇 注爪诪讻诐 讜谞注讘讜专 讗转 讛讞讙 讛讝讛 讘讻讬祝.

讜..讝讛 诪讛 砖专讗讬转讬 讛讘讜拽专 诪讛讘讬转, 爪诇诪讜 讙诐 讗转诐 诪讛讞诇讜谉 讜砖专砖专讜!

讬讜诐 讟讜讘 讜讘讟讜讞鉀勶笍 pic.twitter.com/WD2MZeG31G — 诪砖讛 诇讬讗讜谉 (@MosheLion) January 27, 2022

砖诇讙 注诇 注讬专讬 鉂勶笍 pic.twitter.com/lUBlvo2wRr — 讬砖讻专 讝诇诪谞讜讘讬抓 Isachr Zalmanovitz (@zalmanovitz) January 26, 2022

住讜祝 住讜祝: 砖诇讙 专爪讬谞讬 注诇 注讬专讬. 谞专讙砖 讘砖讘讬诇 讛讬诇讚讬诐 砖讬拽讜诪讜 诇讘讜拽专 爪讞讜专. pic.twitter.com/94ydGCgm78 — 讗专讬讛 讗专诇讬讱 A. Erlich (@AryeErlich) January 26, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk 鈥 Jerusalem)