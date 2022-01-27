This Week’s Circle Time: Parshas Mishpatim

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Sign up to receive a weekly complimentary parsha sheet from The Circle, the magazine your kids love most. To receive the weekly Erev Shabbos email CLICK HERE.
Here is this week’s parshah sheet, along with a printer-friendly version.
Sponsorships are now available! Contact [email protected]

Good Shabbos!

The Circle Magazine

Click Here To Visit Our Website

7325925437
 

 