Murderous Terror Cell Eliminated In Broad Daylight In Shechem

Three armed terrorists responsible for at least four shooting attacks in recent weeks were eliminated on Tuesday in broad daylight in Shechem following intelligence and operational activities by the Shin Bet, Yamam counterterrorism forces, and the IDF.

Israeli undercover security forces opened fire at a car in which the terrorists were traveling, killing all three terrorists. Baruch Hashem, no Israeli forces were injured in the operation.

The dramatic operation in broad daylight left a car punctured with bullet holes on the streets of Shechem with a crowd of Arabs gathering around it.

The terrorists were responsible for a series of shooting attacks against IDF forces and Israeli civilians.

Following the operation, a security source told Kan News that the terror cell was a “ticking time bomb.”

“They were planning more attacks and were responsible for at least four attacks in the past two weeks.”

The Palestinian Authority condemned the killing as an “extrajudicial criminal execution” and called on the Internation Court of Justice to “fulfill its role.”

According to Palestinian media sources, the terrorists belonged to the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade, a Fatah-associated terror group.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)