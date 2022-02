After a long period of quiet, Peleg members took to the streets on Wednesday in a protest against the approval of the Chareidi draft law over a week ago.

The protesters blocked traffic on Highway 4 under the Coca-Cola bridge at 4 p.m. during rush hour.

Heavy traffic jams ensued and clashes erupted between the protestors and the police who tried to clear the area. Four protesters were arrested.

The protestors dispersed on their own accord after two hours.

