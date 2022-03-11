Anti-Israel Jewish Groups Slams Jewish State for Taking Jewish Ukrainian Refugees

As Israel accepts hundreds of Jewish Ukrainian refugees into the country, one prominent organization says that doing so is part of Israel’s “ethnic cleansing.”

Jewish Voice for Peace, a far-left anti-Israel group, slammed the Jewish state for “settling” Jewish Ukrainian refugees in a series of tweets.

“The Israeli government is settling Jewish Ukrainian refugees on land it illegally occupies and prevents seven million Palestinian refugees from returning to. Pitting refugees against each other is not justice,” the group wrote.

Instead of simply being refugees and finding a new life in Israel, Jewish Voice for Peace said that the Jewish Ukrainians will become settlers “with the privileges given to the dominant demographic in a settler-colonial apartheid state.”

Rather than allowing refugees into the country out of kindness, Israel is bringing them in “to cement a Jewish demographic majority in Palestine,” the group claimed.

