WATCH THIS: NYC Mayor Adams Shares Terrifying Video of Gunpoint Robbery in Defense of His Anti-Gun Unit

NYC Mayor Eric Adams shared a shocking video on Twitter showing the moment two robbers held up a mother and her baby at gunpoint in a NYC apartment building.

“Mother and baby held at gun point during a recent robbery,” Adams tweeted. “And a small group of people in this city are asking why put an anti-gun unit in place.”

Adams didn’t state when the incident had occurred or whether the perps had been apprehended.

The NYC mayor launched the first of his anti-gun units two weeks ago across 28 areas where shootings increased during the pandemic.

Adams’ move has been criticized by Public Advocate and gubernatorial candidate Jumaane Williams who said the anti-gun units would turn into a replica of previous anti-crime units that were dissolved in 2020.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)