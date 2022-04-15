HEARTWARMING: Flatbush Parent Donates $300,000 to Child’s Teachers as a Pesach Bonus

A generous Flatbush parent made his mark on the lives of teachers at Masores Bais Yaakov this Pesach, donating a whopping $300,000 for teacher bonuses at the school.

The individual, who has requested anonymity, included a beautiful and heartfelt letter with his donation, writing: “If you ever wondered if you made a difference in the lives of your students, the answer is absolutely YES!!”

The philanthropist went on to thank the teachers for their dedication, the time and effort they invest to ensure the success of every student, and for imparting “beautiful values and being a proper role model for middos tovos and proper hashkafa.”

The donor noted that with skyrocketing inflation affecting everyone’s finances, teachers and rebbeim are particularly being hit hard, thus necessitating people to step up to the plate if they have the means to do so.

The generous contribution to teachers’ bonuses comes shortly after V’Romamtanu, a small organization in Lakewood, partnered with every Lakewood girls school to raise $1.4 million in order to give a $500 bonus to each full-time teachers, and a smaller but still significant sum to part-time teachers.

