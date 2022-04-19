VIDEOS: Jordan Raps Israel For “Invasion” Of Temple Mount, Israel Slams “Incitement To Violence”

“I view with utmost severity the remarks accusing Israel of the violence directed against us, and there are those who are encouraging rock-throwing and the use of violence against the citizens of the State of Israel,” Bennett said. “This is unacceptable to us. This is a reward for the inciters, especially Hamas, which are trying to ignite violence in Jerusalem. We will not allow this to happen.”

PM Khasawneh had said during a speech at the Jordanian parliament: “I salute every Palestinian, and all the employees of the Jordanian Islamic Waqf, who proudly stand like minarets, hurling their stones in a volley of clay at the Zionist sympathizers defiling the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation government.”

Also on Monday, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s Deputy Ambassador Sami Abu Janeb for a reprimand of the “violation” of the Al-Aqsa compound by Israeli security forces. On Sunday, Jordan’s king ordered Israel to immediately “cease illegal provocative measures” on the Temple Mount.