VIDEOS: Jordan Raps Israel For “Invasion” Of Temple Mount, Israel Slams “Incitement To Violence”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday slammed Jordan for blaming Israel for the violence against it and supporting those who engage in violence following Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh’s praise of Arab rioters at the Al-Aqsa Mosque earlier in the day.
“I view with utmost severity the remarks accusing Israel of the violence directed against us, and there are those who are encouraging rock-throwing and the use of violence against the citizens of the State of Israel,” Bennett said. “This is unacceptable to us. This is a reward for the inciters, especially Hamas, which are trying to ignite violence in Jerusalem. We will not allow this to happen.”
PM Khasawneh had said during a speech at the Jordanian parliament: “I salute every Palestinian, and all the employees of the Jordanian Islamic Waqf, who proudly stand like minarets, hurling their stones in a volley of clay at the Zionist sympathizers defiling the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation government.”
Also on Monday, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s Deputy Ambassador Sami Abu Janeb for a reprimand of the “violation” of the Al-Aqsa compound by Israeli security forces. On Sunday, Jordan’s king ordered Israel to immediately “cease illegal provocative measures” on the Temple Mount.
Want to start your own Intifada? Follow these easy steps:
1. Spread rumor about Jews taking over holy site
2. Gather stones at holy site to throw at Jews and police
3. Clash
4. Praise “defenders” fighting police
5. Cry about worshippers (“defenders”) police attacked
6. Outrage
— Michael Starr (@Starrlord89) April 18, 2022
The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement, saying: “The summoning of Israel’s Deputy Chief of Mission to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, and the statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman following said meeting, harm efforts to bring about quiet in Jerusalem and provide backing to those who are damaging the sanctity of the holidays and are using violence which endangers the lives of Muslims and Jews alike.”
“In recent weeks, the Israel Police have acted responsibly, with restraint, and with discretion in the face of many dozens of rioters who with their actions desecrate the values of Islam and the holiness of the Mount. The Israel Police’s actions, including last Friday, are what has allowed prayers to take place for tens of thousands of Muslim believers.”
“Such activity came only after all other means were exhausted, including intensive dialogue with the Waqf. Every responsible partner must recognize this, and not take part in spreading completely false information which only inflames the atmosphere.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)