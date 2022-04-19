SHOCKING: Jewish Woman Stabbed to Death in Queens on First Night of Pesach

A Jewish woman from the Forest Hills section of Queens was brutally stabbed to death at her home and her body dumped near the Jackie Robinson Parkway on the first night of Pesach.

The lifeless body of Orsolya Gaal, a 51-year-old member of the Bukharian Jewish community in Queens, was found in a duffel bag dumped a few blocks from her home, with evidence of a brutal attack having taken place.

Police said Orsolya suffered multiple stab wounds and died from “sharp force injuries” to her neck.

“The multiplicity of these wounds is such that it connotes personal anger to an extreme degree,” forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht told Fox News. “When somebody kills somebody like this and inflicts 60 wounds, blunt force, sharp force injuries, they are really, really [angry].”

Shockingly, whoever it was that killed her then took her phone and texted her husband – who was out of town – that his “entire family is next.”

Police believe she had been at home with someone that she knew – someone who may have ended up murdering her.

They are now questioning that individual. The murder is not being investigated as a hate crime.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)